 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 9-13-23. Boise State, Conference Realignment, Logan Taylor, Nevada optimistic, AFA fundraising, MW QB rankings.

By MikeWittmann
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Nevada at Southern California Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s getting closer to the weekend, and that means more football games. Once again, it’s the mid-way point of the weekend, and we are already closer to game day. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Group of 5 mailbag.

This week, Chris Vannini discusses Boise State’s 0-2 start and recent putrid home record (8-6 over its last 14 games). Also, he discusses how the Broncos would benefit (not losing recruits as often) and be hurt (increased competition) by having Oregon State and Washington State in the same conference. He thinks SMU may have scored the last G5 invite to a P5 conference, or at least as last as things can be in the college football world.

Hawaii captain out for the season.

The Rainbow Warriors picked up their first win last week, but it came at a cost. One of the team’s leaders and best players on defense, Logan Taylor, will miss the rest of the season after it was announced today that he tore his ACL. For a rebuilding team like Hawaii, it is important to identify building blocks to lay the foundation of a new program. Taylor was one of those building blocks for this season, but now someone else will have to step up in his place.

Wolf Pack optimistic despite the losses.

Until now, the Nevada football program has never lost 12 games in a row. And the most recent one was an embarrassing loss to FCS Idaho. But coach Ken Wilson remains confident in his team. The reason? Because he is with the players every day and sees how hard they are working. And he does his best to keep the locker room upbeat, even though it’s been over a year since the Wolf Pack last won a game. As for the road ahead, it doesn’t get any easier with Kansas up next.

Falcons raising all the funds.

MW PFF Quarterback Grades.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: The 2023 Most Mountain West Player on each team.
  • Later today: 2023 Bowl Projections Week 2
  • Later today: The Mountain West and the National Polls
  • Coming Thursday: Game previews from Hawaii, SDSU, SJSU, and more
  • Coming Thursday: Stats Corner Week 2
  • Coming Friday: Fan Guide Week 3
  • Coming Friday: More Game Previews
  • Coming Friday: Reacts Results

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...