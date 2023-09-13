Mountaintop View 9-13-23. Boise State, Conference Realignment, Logan Taylor, Nevada optimistic, AFA fundraising, MW QB rankings.

It’s getting closer to the weekend, and that means more football games. Once again, it’s the mid-way point of the weekend, and we are already closer to game day. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

This week, Chris Vannini discusses Boise State’s 0-2 start and recent putrid home record (8-6 over its last 14 games). Also, he discusses how the Broncos would benefit (not losing recruits as often) and be hurt (increased competition) by having Oregon State and Washington State in the same conference. He thinks SMU may have scored the last G5 invite to a P5 conference, or at least as last as things can be in the college football world.

The Rainbow Warriors picked up their first win last week, but it came at a cost. One of the team’s leaders and best players on defense, Logan Taylor, will miss the rest of the season after it was announced today that he tore his ACL. For a rebuilding team like Hawaii, it is important to identify building blocks to lay the foundation of a new program. Taylor was one of those building blocks for this season, but now someone else will have to step up in his place.

Until now, the Nevada football program has never lost 12 games in a row. And the most recent one was an embarrassing loss to FCS Idaho. But coach Ken Wilson remains confident in his team. The reason? Because he is with the players every day and sees how hard they are working. And he does his best to keep the locker room upbeat, even though it’s been over a year since the Wolf Pack last won a game. As for the road ahead, it doesn’t get any easier with Kansas up next.

Falcons raising all the funds.

The Air Force Academy Foundation and Association of Graduates raised $270 million 16 months earlier than planned as part of a multi-year campaign to fund numerous initiatives, such as a new cyber innovation center, an honors program and Falcon Stadi… https://t.co/dh1XF5xCgF — The Gazette (@csgazette) September 8, 2023

MW PFF Quarterback Grades.

.@PFF MW QB Grades thru WK 2



77.3—Schager, Hawai'i

77.0—Keene, Fresno St

76.3—Peasley, Wyoming

74.2—Legas, Utah St

71.2—Hopkins, New Mexico

65.6—Cordeiro, SJSU

64.5—Green, Boise St

63.2—Mayden, SDSU

63.0—Larrier, Air Force

51.8—Lewis, Nevada

47.9—Brumfield, UNLV

42.4—Millen, CSU — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) September 12, 2023

