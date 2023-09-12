 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 3 Preview/Predictions + Week 2 Recap! Hike’s Peak Ep. 13 OUT NOW!

From buzzer beating finishes in Boise and Fresno, to some historic offensive performances, let’s break down week 2 and get prepped for week 3!

By JackTalksCFB
Welcome back to Hike’s Peak! Week 2 had everything, blowouts, buzzer beaters, and barn-burners! Here’s what to look for in this week’s episode:

  1. Breakdown of every Week game
  2. Previews of every Week 3 game
  3. Predictions of every Week 3 game
  4. Presenting our “Hike’s Peak Weekly MVP”

Episode link is here!

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars, leaving a review on iTunes, or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely if you took the time out of your day to help the show! Thank you for coming back to the mountain!

