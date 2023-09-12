Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 2): Better Late Than Never Edition

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

As always: Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Sorry about the mix up last week, but we could not post the results until now. Even though Week 2 is behind us, it is still fun to revisit how everyone voted.

Cowboys had the most impressive Week 1 win.

There is no better way to start off a season than with a double overtime upset win at home. That’s exactly what Wyoming did and the vast majority of fans agreed. The Bulldogs also got a large chunk of the votes, which was also impressive.

Boise State falls short of expectations.

In fairness to the question, Boise State was the most likely to win their game. And they came the closest. They just didn’t win, instead losing in heartbreaking fashion on a field goal as time expired. SDSU and UNLV did not come close, although the latter didn’t play that poorly.

MW comes close to projected win total.

Fans thought eight wins was the most likely and they registered seven. If Boise State wins (and they should have), then the conference gets to the number fans projected. But seven was the second-highest vote total, so fans were not far off.

Spartans understood the assignment.

Out of many winless teams among the voting choices, four of them notched a victory, with three of them in convincing fashion. SJSU was the most likely, but New Mexico and Utah State blew out the competition as well. Good for those three teams.