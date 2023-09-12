Mountaintop View 9-12-23 Players of Week, Aztec/Lobo reviews, Rams going young, MW Empires, Spartan golfer named to Watch List

It’s the Tuesday Edition flush with Player of the Week honors in two sports and a golfer named to a preseason Watch List! We also put a bow in the Aztec loss and the Lobos win over the weekend, who the Rams will turn to run their offense against the high-powered Colorado Buffaloes, and a peek at which MW football teams hold land in the current Empires Map. Enjoy!
MW Football Players of the Week
Two Falcons are joined by a Lobo and a Spartan as deemed by the Mountain West. I guess getting over 200 scrimmage yards against a P5 team doesn’t go as far as it used to.
Big plays, poor rushing game, buries Aztecs against Bruins
The San Diego State recipe for success over the years has not been a secret—a strong rushing attack supplemented by a stingy and opportunistic defense. Neither was there in the Aztecs 25 point loss to the UCLA Bruins.
Three takeaways, notes from New Mexico’s 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech
The Lobos bounced back in a big way after their 42 point loss to Texas A&M, dominating visiting Tennessee Tech. See the post game analysis as they head into their rivalry game versus New Mexico State.
CSU football making QB change ahead of Rocky Mountain Showdown
Head Coach Jay Norvell has decided to play the hot hand as he decides to go with the redshirt freshman QB who provided a spark to the offense in the Rams season opening loss against Washington State. He will have his hands full going against the nationally ranked and revived Buffaloes.
Fresno State, Air Force, and Wyoming the MW throne holders...
A lot of changes. Here’s the map after week 2.— College Football Empires Map 2023 (@CFBEmpiresMap) September 11, 2023
Land merges coming up week 3:@OhioStateFB @WKUFootball@TexasFootball @wyo_football
First FCS team on the map: @SIU_Football#CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/5gBBpjXu6H
MW Volleyball Players of the Week
The conference names its weekly Offensive, Defensive, and Freshman of the Week for play ending over the weekend.
Spartan golfer named to prestigious Watch List
Congratulations to @SanJoseStWGOLF's Kajsa Arwefjäll who has been named to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List ⛳️⚔️#MakingHerMark | #MWWGOLF | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/9DVH2toh08— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 11, 2023
