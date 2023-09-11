Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Two

The second full week of the college football season is behind us, and just when we thought we were getting an idea of what we could expect from some Mountain West squads, the unexpected happened. The first few weeks of the college football season have been filled with some impressive individual performances. With that being said, here are our players of the week for week two.

Offensive Player of the Week

Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

It may have been a losing effort, but this game is a blowout without Jeanty. Jeanty had one of the most impressive performances I have seen in recent memory from a Boise State running back, finishing with 115 yards rushing and 97 yards receiving. Jeanty is currently second in the nation in yards from scrimmage.

Defensive Player of the Week

Jaiden Francois (Utah State)

The junior cornerback had a big night for the Aggies returning an interception 75 yards for touchdown and adding seven tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. The Aggies were able to take advantage of a pass-heavy Idaho State team with two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Special Teams Player of the Week

James Ferguson-Reynolds (Boise State)

The sophomore punter had a big day for the Broncos averaging 50 yards per punt, pinning the Knights inside the ten twice.

Freshman of the Week

Matthew Coleman (San Jose State)

This freshman wide receiver had three receptions for 20 yards. His biggest play came on special teams where he had a 75 yard punt return for a touchdown.