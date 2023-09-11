Mountaintop View 9-11-23. Conference Realignment, Spartans & Aggies dominate, Cowboys & Rainbow Warriors endure.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. We are fresh off another weekend of the season and have many more weekends of football to go! Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

In the most recent round of conference realignment news, we get some insight as to why the Beavers and Cougars haven’t joined the Mountain West yet. They will be the last remaining members of the PAC next season, so they feel like they are entitled to the money from the CFP and NCAA basketball tournament. However, they are concerned that the outgoing members will vote to disband the conference so the money will be divided up among everyone evenly. That has prompted the two schools to file a complaint in court against the conference and its commissioner. This could be dragged out a lot in court.

San Jose State had a a rough start to the season and finally got a gimmie game to turn it into a win. They scored 38 points in the first half in a game that was never close. Chevan Cordeiro, Kairee Robinson, and Quali Conley continue to be a force to be reckoned with, each finding the endzone before giving way to bench players late in the game. The held Cal Poly to one field goal for the entire game.

Albany gave the Rainbow Warriors a fight, but they endured and got their first victory in 2023. The game was close the entire time and was actually tied at halftime. But Hawaii was able to pull away thanks to Brayden Schager and his career-high four touchdowns to go along with 266 yards. Although he also had three interceptions which hampered some of his production. The road doesn’t get any easier for them with Oregon next.

It wasn’t pretty but Wyoming found a way to win. After their overtime upset against Texas Tech, there was a bit of a letdown this week against Portland State, who kept it close much longer than expected. Andrew Peasley continued to look very good, throwing for 201 yards and tossing a career-high three touchdowns before leaving the game with a shoulder injury. The defense kept the score low but will have to tighten things up when they face #3 Texas next week.

Against a weaker opponent, Utah State dominated. That might still be an understatement, as they won 78-28, breaking all kinds of program records in the process. The Aggie offense leaned heavily on a great run game and then changed that to a play-action attack. Meanwhile, their defense forced a ton of turnovers and found the endzone themselves too. The true talent level of this team is likely somewhere in the middle but this was as feel good of a win as a team can have.

On the horizon: