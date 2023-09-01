Mountaintop View 9-1-23 Season Openers for Dogs, Rams, Pack, and Aggies; Spartans and Aztecs return to field, Boise Soccer Coach

The first full weekend of college football is upon us, with games beginning last night and games every day over the Labor Day weekend! The MW gets the rest of their schools going this weekend with several games versus P5 opponents. Get up to speed on news/notes from most of those teams in today’s edition. Enjoy!!

Read the CBS Sports preview on tomorrow’s season opening game for both teams. Will it end up being a Keene vs. Card showdown?

The Nevada offense showed three true freshmen in their initial depth chart to start their 2023 season versus USC. Head Coach Ken Wilson talks about those three and if they might see action on the field, along with other Wolf Pack notes.

Here’s the game preview from San Diego’s East Village Times as the Aztecs look to go 2-0 for the season. Since they are facing a FCS team with a new head coach and vast roster turnover, chances are good they will.

Utah State travels to Iowa City to begin their 2023 season against the nationally ranked Hawkeyes. Get a glimpse of the players to watch on Iowa and what the Aggies must do as significant underdogs to make it close or even pull off the upset.

Rams Head Coach Jay Norvell has constructed his roster to his vision as he enters his second season at the helm. Can he expect the same 2nd year win improvement at Fort Collins like he experienced at his previous job

The long Labor Day weekend along with a bye week from the NFL before they start their season allows Sunday college football. The Spartans will face their second straight Pac-12 team as Oregon State travels to San Jose. Can the Spartans build on the strong moments they had last week versus No. 6 USC?

Hear from Boise State Women’s Soccer Coach Jim Thomas

On the Horizon: