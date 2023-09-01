Week 1: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

The 2023 college football season is finally here! All 12 Mountain West teams play today, so there will be no shortage of football games to watch. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, September 1st

Stanford vs Hawaii (9:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

Saturday, September 2nd

Fresno State vs Purdue (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: Big Ten Network Utah State vs Iowa (10:00 AM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Robert Morris vs Air Force (11:00 AM MT) | Coverage: Altitude/MW Network Boise State vs Washington (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ABC Bryant vs UNLV (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: SSSEN/MW Network Nevada vs USC (4:30 PM MT) | Coverage: PAC12 Network New Mexico vs Texas A&M (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN Washington State vs Colorado State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Texas Tech vs Wyoming (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Idaho State vs San Diego State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Sunday, September 3rd

Oregon State vs San Jose State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Hawaii: +4 Hawaii, O/U 61

+4 Hawaii, O/U 61 Fresno State: +54 Fresno State, O/U 48.5

+54 Fresno State, O/U 48.5 Utah State: +25.5 Utah State, O/U 43.5

+25.5 Utah State, O/U 43.5 Air Force: Odds currently not available

Odds currently not available Boise State: +14.5 Boise State, O/U 59

+14.5 Boise State, O/U 59 UNLV: Odds currently not available

Odds currently not available Nevada: +38.5 Nevada, O/U 66

+38.5 Nevada, O/U 66 New Mexico: +38 New Mexico, O/U 49

+38 New Mexico, O/U 49 Colorado State: +12 Colorado State, O/U 54.5

+12 Colorado State, O/U 54.5 Wyoming: +14 Wyoming, O/U 52

+14 Wyoming, O/U 52 San Diego State: Odds currently not available

Odds currently not available San Jose State: +16.5 San Jose State, O/U 55

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors more than held their own in the season opener and nearly pulled off an upset. Can they cut down the mistakes and catch Stanford off guard?

The Rainbow Warriors more than held their own in the season opener and nearly pulled off an upset. Can they cut down the mistakes and catch Stanford off guard? Fresno State: Can the Bulldogs pull off an upset to start their season? How will they look with so many new players in significant roles for the team?

Can the Bulldogs pull off an upset to start their season? How will they look with so many new players in significant roles for the team? Utah State: Will the 2023 Aggies be able to catch Iowa off guard? Will we see the early or late 2022 version?

Will the 2023 Aggies be able to catch Iowa off guard? Will we see the early or late 2022 version? Air Force: Will new players on offense emerge for the Falcons in their warm-up game?

Will new players on offense emerge for the Falcons in their warm-up game? Boise State: All eyes will be on their new offensive system. Will they make good use of their talent? And can they keep the game against Washington close?

All eyes will be on their new offensive system. Will they make good use of their talent? And can they keep the game against Washington close? UNLV: How will the famed “Go-Go Offense” look in its debut? Did the players grasp the concepts the speed?

How will the famed “Go-Go Offense” look in its debut? Did the players grasp the concepts the speed? Nevada: Will the influx of transfers this offseason make an impact on the roster’s talent?

Will the influx of transfers this offseason make an impact on the roster’s talent? New Mexico: What will their new offense look like and will we be able to take away anything from this game?

What will their new offense look like and will we be able to take away anything from this game? Colorado State: Will the Ram’s offense take a step forward in 2023? Can they score 20 points in a game?

Will the Ram’s offense take a step forward in 2023? Can they score 20 points in a game? Wyoming: How dominant will the Cowboy’s defense be? And can they show any semblance of an offense?

How dominant will the Cowboy’s defense be? And can they show any semblance of an offense? San Diego State: The offense left a lot to be desired last week, but they get a chance to set things right against an inferior opponent this week. Will the Aztecs be able to execute their offensive attack more effectively this week?

The offense left a lot to be desired last week, but they get a chance to set things right against an inferior opponent this week. Will the Aztecs be able to execute their offensive attack more effectively this week? San Jose State: The Spartans offense looked great in their opener, but the defense left a lot to be desired. They have another tough task going up against a ranked Oregon State. Will they make it a closer game or fade in the second half once again?

Who Will Win:

