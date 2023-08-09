Mountaintop View 8-9-23. SDSU & Conference Realignment, Wolf Pack Special Teams & OL, O’Brien & Guy Watchlists, Future Games.

We are now in football preseason, and updates are happening daily. We have made it to the start of the college football season once again. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

In yesterday’s episode of “As the College Football Wolrd Turns”, Dennis Dodd reported that San Diego State was leading a charge to get the top schools in the Mountain West and American to breakaway and form a new conference with the four leftover teams from the PAC, hoping that was enough to be a Power Conference. It sounds like the rest (or at least most) of the MW schools opted to stick together rather than breakaway (at least for now). To be clear, trying to form a best-of-the-rest conference isn’t a bad idea. However, neither is unity in a time when schools have been selfish in their pursuit of better landing spots. Another major hurdle to all of this are the exit fees the MW has. For what it’s worth, Aztec AD John David Wicker released a statement denying this report.

Earlier this year, Nevada had hired Michael Barton as a linebacker and special teams coach. However, at least one of those titles may be changing, because there are new reports that Peyton Yanagi will be the Wolf Pack’s new special teams coordinator. He was a former Oregon long snapper, so another person comes to Nevada from Oregon under Ken Wilson. Yanagi was also a grad assistant at Nevada last year, but had left to be an analyst at Tulsa.

5th-year senior Zac Welch is one of the most experienced players on the offensive line and the team for Nevada, despite leaving the team for a bit. However, he is helping his linemates put in more work in the weight room, film room, and of course, on the field. Heading into 2023, Welch is slated to be the team’s starting left guard and is determined to reestablish “The Union”, which used to be a source of strength for the team, but has fallen off over the years. The unit is bonding on and off the field and hopes it will make a difference this season.

NEWS: Washington and Colorado State are finalizing an agreement to play a neutral site game on December 2nd in Las Vegas. Part of a doubleheader with USC/Gonzaga per multiple sources.

Full info on the @ESPNEventsInv down in Orlando



Come spend Thanksgiving with the Broncos with ticket and hospitality information in the link below https://t.co/8aGpPuTiMz — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) August 8, 2023

Here’s the bracket for this year’s Myrtle Beach Invitational in November.



Cowboys will start against St. Louis on Nov. 16. pic.twitter.com/7yjiTfpjkQ — Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) August 8, 2023

