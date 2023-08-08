Mountaintop View 8-8-23 Death, Taxes, and Realignment; Plus actual on-the-field news!

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

The Tuesday edition begins with continued talk about possible realignment after the Pac 12 collapse from last week. Can the Mountain West turn a potential great turn of events into an even stronger conference? We also share some fall camp news, the first preseason poll, and throw in a basketball story to whet anyone’s hardwood appetite. Enjoy!!

This article from over the weekend on what has transpired with the Pac 12 and how the Mountain West seems to be in good position going forward. It sounded like, if reports are true, that talks have already begun between the Pac-4 and the MW especially with word that any basketball units would follow both conferences if a merger comes to fruition.

Specifically for the college football enthusiast as no MW teams made the Top 25 (Fresno State, Boise State, and Air Force in category “Those receiving votes”), it goes into the top players from each team that were voted onto this preseason poll.

More preseason accolades for Rams’ star

Congratulations to Tory Horton @toryhorton11 for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List! The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver at any position. @CSUFootball @CSURams #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/2lHxI1kzsX — Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) August 7, 2023

With 2022 MW Co-Defensive Player of the Year Patrick McMorris taking his talent to the Cal Bears, the safety position seemed a little unsettled for the Aztecs to begin fall camp. Read about the young guns who showed up big in the first fall scrimmage and put a smile on their defensive coordinator’s face.

Wyoming’s defense is slated to be the best in the Mountain West when all is said and done this season. Unsurprisingly, Head Coach Craig Bohl has been gushing daily about his defensive line play so far this fall camp.

The Aggies do what the Pac 12 could not and raid the Big Ten for their new athletic director who spent time in the Ohio State athletic department prior to her move to Big Ten deputy commissioner.

We interrupt the excitement over the start of the college football season with a preview from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. He lists his current power rankings along with each team’s incoming and outgoing players from last season.

On the horizon:

Later today: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Season Predictions #2

Later today: San Jose State Spartans 2023 season preview

Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Ranking the 2023 Offenses in the Mountain West

Coming Wednesday: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Preview