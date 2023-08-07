Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 8-7-23. 2023 August Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

As the calendar has turned to August, expect recruiting to take a back seat as teams focus their time and efforts to fall camp and the start of the season. Even with recruiting taking a backseat, there was still a lot of updates occurring over the past week. There were thirteen new offers in the conference, to go along with seven new commitments. Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, and San Jose State were the teams adding new players. A number of teams had good weeks. The Falcons added three new players, while the Spartans added two. However, the week belongs to the Broncos. They added the 35th best player in the 2024 class according to the 247 composite rankings, making him the top player to ever commit to Boise State and a Mountain West school. This means Boise State takes their second week on the cover photo.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 5

Air Force: 3

Boise State: 2

Fresno State: 2

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until September (with a brief reprieve this week where we go back into a quiet period), we are in a dead period. During July, coaches often go on a vacation or do other things to get ready for the season. Then of course, August brings fall camp.

RECRUITs: The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released! Make sure to keep a copy of this calendar handy to stay informed about school visits and when coaches will be on the road.#Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/bEMvb3hR8s — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 27, 2023

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 88

August Team Recruiting Rankings:

Now that we are about halfway through the recruiting cycle, the rankings are beginning to take shape. Therefore, we are adding tier rankings to our monthly team rankings. Here are the July rankings for comparison.

1. UNLV

2. Boise State

3. Colorado State

4. San Diego State

5. Fresno State

6. Hawaii

7. San Jose State

8. Air Force

9. Nevada

10. Utah State

11. Wyoming

12. New Mexico

Tier Rankings:

As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful in providing a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: UNLV

Tier 2: Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State

Tier 3: Fresno State, Hawaii

Tier 4: San Jose State, Air Force

Tier 5: Nevada, Utah State, Wyoming

Tier 6: New Mexico

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

WR Cameron Bates was offered by Boise State

DB Dagan Myers was offered by Colorado State

2025 QB Bear Bachmeier was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR Quinton Brown was offered by Colorado State

OL Elijah Henderson was offered by Nevada

2025 DB Jaylen Johnson was offered by Nevada

2025 OL/DL Mays Pese was offered by Nevada

LB Izeyah Wright was offered by SJSU

OL Tyler Miller was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Blake Cherry was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Ryker Haff was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB Isaiah Dillon was offered by UNLV

DL Jason L Douglas Jr was offered by Utah State

Visits:

Commits:

TE Kole Tompkins committed to Air Force

LB Willie Powell Jr committed to Air Force

LB Jonah Bowman committed to Air Force

WR Gatlin Bair committed to Boise State

LB Jaden Landrum committed to Colorado State

OL Kalolo Ta’aga committed to SJSU

OL Mohammad Othman committed to SJSU

Decommits

