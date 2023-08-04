Mountaintop View 8-4-23 More Watch Lists and Day 1 Fall Camp reports

All the conference football teams have started fall camps and we have a couple of reports from a few of them. It is also Watch List season and several MW stars have seen their names announced. Check out the content in today’s Friday edition. Enjoy!!

It has demand that is relatively recession-proof, advertising like no other, and a steady stream of supply. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of it?

See the four MW punters named on the Ray Guy Award Watch List

Led by punter/kicker Jack Browning, who was named to both the Ray Guy and Lou Groza Watch Lists, how is Aztecs Special Teams Coordinator Doug Deakin looking to mold this season’s special team?

Gill, Holani, Horton, Vaughn, and Wysong (would make a heck of a law firm name) on Hornung Award Watch List

53 PLAYERS NAMED TO THE 14TH ANNUAL PAUL HORNUNG AWARD WATCH LIST! pic.twitter.com/ojEy3WpQqu — Paul Hornung Award (@hornungaward) August 3, 2023

And those named to the Wuerffel Watch List...

Exemplary on and off the field!



Congratulations to the six #MWFB players on the @WuerffelTrophy watch list #AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/duakF6PHLo — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 3, 2023

The beauty of day one of any college football team’s fall camp is that optimism is at its highest. The Wolf Pack are no different as they start the second season of the Ken Wilson Era.

A couple of years ago saw double-digit number of players leaving the Wyoming football program with the primary reason being the lack of relationship with the head coach. So with many new faces at the start of the Cowboys’ fall camp, what is Head Coach Craig Bohl doing differently?

