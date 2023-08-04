 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New Mexico v Boise State

Mountaintop View 8-4-23 More Watch Lists and Day 1 Fall Camp reports

By RudyEspino
All the conference football teams have started fall camps and we have a couple of reports from a few of them. It is also Watch List season and several MW stars have seen their names announced. Check out the content in today’s Friday edition. Enjoy!!

College football: The business that’s like no other

It has demand that is relatively recession-proof, advertising like no other, and a steady stream of supply. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of it?

See the four MW punters named on the Ray Guy Award Watch List

2023 Preview: San Diego State Special Teams

Led by punter/kicker Jack Browning, who was named to both the Ray Guy and Lou Groza Watch Lists, how is Aztecs Special Teams Coordinator Doug Deakin looking to mold this season’s special team?

Gill, Holani, Horton, Vaughn, and Wysong (would make a heck of a law firm name) on Hornung Award Watch List

And those named to the Wuerffel Watch List...

Day one of Fall camp: Nevada has eyes set on season opener at USC

The beauty of day one of any college football team’s fall camp is that optimism is at its highest. The Wolf Pack are no different as they start the second season of the Ken Wilson Era.

Pokes Practice Report: Hello, my name is…

A couple of years ago saw double-digit number of players leaving the Wyoming football program with the primary reason being the lack of relationship with the head coach. So with many new faces at the start of the Cowboys’ fall camp, what is Head Coach Craig Bohl doing differently?

On the horizon:

Later today: MWCConnection Roundtable: What is the biggest question for each team entering fall camp in 2023?

Later today: Nevada Wolf Pack 2023 Season Preview

Later today: Reacts Results: Fall Camp

