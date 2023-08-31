UNLV Football is Ready to Start the Season

The Rebels are back at Allegiant Stadium for the first game of the season. With their new coach, they are ready to shine bright in the desert snd get their first win of the 2023 campaign.

Preview

The Rebels will be facing the Bryant University Bulldogs to begin the 2023 season. The Rebels are looking for a bounce back after a disappointing end to the season last year.

QB Doug Brumfield will be health along with a slew of his favorite targets from last year including WR Ricky White, WR Senika McKie, and TE Shelton Zeon III. RB Courtney Reese will hopefully lead the backfield in touches in this first game, but there could be a chance, like in every other position, Coach Odom will get a lot of guys playing time to give them a chance to win a starting role.

The defense will have to show if they have made a difference from last year. I think against a team like Bryant the defense will get a lot of reps in with a lot of guys rotating in and out, like how the offense will be. There really isn’t preseason games in college so the first few games are the only games where some of the guys fighting for a starting role can prove themselves.

Their opponent Bryant is a Division I FCS (Football Championship Subdivison) team from the Big South Conference. FCS teams can be decent so UNLV will be put to the test Saturday.

Gametime

UNLV’s first game will be at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 2nd at 1:00 PM PT.

