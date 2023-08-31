Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 1): 5 Mountain West Wins, Bulldogs likely to upset, and more.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Mountain West going 5-7 this week.

This is a tough opening week for the Mountain West. Voters are pretty split between the 12 MW teams gaining five wins (which would include an upset or two) or less than four (winning the games they should win and nothing more). Let’s see how they do.

One upset on the horizon.

38% of voters are thinking there will be one upset against a Power 5 team this weekend. About a third are guessing there will be two. It is a bit surprising 0 didn’t receive more votes. As to who will be doing the upsets? Read below...

Bulldogs likely to pull an off upset.

Fresno State received the most votes to win their game against Purdue. However, voters are also fairly confident in Wyoming and Hawaii. Hopefully at least one of these teams can come away with a victory.

Unsure of the game of the week.

Half the votes went to the unknown games this week. About a quarter of the votes think Fresno State vs. Purdue will be the best game. The other three got some of the votes, but fans must be anticipating the best game will be one of the ones the Mountain West should win.