Mountaintop View 8-31-23

Mountain West football rankings: Conference must prove Power 5 bona fides in Week 1
Chris Murray releases his Week 1 power rankings. These rankings are bound to change next week. Can the MWC perform well against the Power 5? Lately, the answer has been no.
52 predictions for UNLV football in 2023
UNLV football beat writer Mike Grimala makes some predictions for the Rebels. Some positive, some not as positive.
Receivers Pofele Ashlock, Steven McBride savor breakout debuts with Hawaii football
The run-and-shoot is back in Hawaii and the early returns are positive. Remember the name Pofele Ashlock. The Warriors take on Stanford this Friday on CBS Sports Network.
Hale Motu’apuaka plays with fire and does it very well
.@USUFootball DL Hale Motu’apuaka stakes claim as the only three-time world champion of the World Fireknife Competition @JKurtz_MWN explains how @hale_676 rose to world supremacy and how it helps him as an All-MW performer on the football field for the Aggies pic.twitter.com/25JCa2PpRJ— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 30, 2023
5 questions with wide receiver Mekhi Shaw
5 Questions: @AztecFB wide receiver Mekhi Shaw goes from walk-on to standout. https://t.co/i9YI8Y6HWh— Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) August 31, 2023
Lobos will look cool in Texas
Fit check for College Station #GoLobos #Win5 pic.twitter.com/BYDc8BDlBj— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) August 30, 2023
