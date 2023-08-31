 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 8-31-23

MWC power rankings, UNLV predictions, Pofele Ashlock and Steven McBride and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: UNLV at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Mountain West football rankings: Conference must prove Power 5 bona fides in Week 1

Chris Murray releases his Week 1 power rankings. These rankings are bound to change next week. Can the MWC perform well against the Power 5? Lately, the answer has been no.

52 predictions for UNLV football in 2023

UNLV football beat writer Mike Grimala makes some predictions for the Rebels. Some positive, some not as positive.

Receivers Pofele Ashlock, Steven McBride savor breakout debuts with Hawaii football

The run-and-shoot is back in Hawaii and the early returns are positive. Remember the name Pofele Ashlock. The Warriors take on Stanford this Friday on CBS Sports Network.

Hale Motu’apuaka plays with fire and does it very well

5 questions with wide receiver Mekhi Shaw

Lobos will look cool in Texas

