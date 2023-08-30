Mountaintop View 8-30-23. Ram questions, Odom excited, Carson Strong, depth charts, Players of the Week.

It’s finally game week, and updates are happening daily. We have made it to the start of the college football season once again, with 12 MW games happening this Saturday. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Ahead of the season, this post examines the biggest questions to start the year. The first is the offensive line and whether there will be any improvement from the unit that derailed the offense last year with four new starters this year. Next is wondering if Clay Millen will throw downfield more and find the balance between taking risks and making smart throws to his checkdowns. Also, the Colorado State defense was a bright spot in a trying season last year, but can they take another step and become the best in the conference? The leaders of the defense think so. Another big question is whether other wide receivers will step up to complement Tory Horton. It says that Justus Ross-Simmons and Louis Brown will get the first opportunity to do so.

Barry Odom was hired last December and finally gets to coach his first game for the Rebels this weekend. He has made Brumfield feel as prepared as he ever has. Woodard says the transformation over the past few months has been amazing. Odom thinks depth has developed on the roster and is excited to see the team get into their season routine. Let the games begin.

Strong rejoins the Wolf Pack.

Former Nevada QB Carson Strong has joined the Nevada staff to assist the group in various capacities. Wolf Pack also promoted DPP Virgil Green to TE coach. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 29, 2023

Depth Charts for Colorado State, Boise State, New Mexico, Fresno State

Players of the Week

Scoring the go-ahead goal in a 2-1 win at Omaha along with scoring Wyoming’s third goal in a 3-3 tie at South Dakota ✨#AtThePeak | #MWWSOC | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/6kkHlTed8H — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 28, 2023

Hanne Breur anchored UNLV’s back line in a 3-0 shutout victory over UC Riverside and notched her second shutout of the season against the Highlanders ⚽️ ⚫️#AtThePeak | #MWWSOC | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/4uCEvzBU0g — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 28, 2023

Buchanan gave the Rebels a 2-0 cushion against the Highlanders with her first career goal ⚽️ #AtThePeak | #MWWSOC | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/Iv90Rgzbvo — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 28, 2023

