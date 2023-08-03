Mountaintop View 8-3-23

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos was strangely transparent about the Broncos’ injury situation entering fall camp. KTVB’s Jay Tust breaks down where things stand for the Broncos. Wide receiver Latrell Caples is the notable loss.

The San Diego Union-Tribune asks questions of San Diego State safety Cedarious Berfield. Give it a read.

We might be covering Oregon State and Washington State one day?

A group of Big Ten presidents have begun exploratory discussions on expansion in light of Pac 12 uncertainty, industry sources tell Yahoo Sports.



Focus is on possibly adding Oregon and Washington to move to 18 members or Cal and Stanford to reach 20. https://t.co/0kJj4twFdq — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 2, 2023

Respect MWC kickers!

The Lou Groza Award preseason watch list has arrived!



Read the full release here: https://t.co/HMMl3Llp9Z pic.twitter.com/CoxXqfdVpH — Lou Groza Award (@LouGrozaAward) August 2, 2023

Fall camp highlights!

#BoiseState QB Taylen Green checked in a 6-foot-6, 223 pounds prior to fall camp.



Dude looks the part, too.



Some Day 1 highlights of #TG10. pic.twitter.com/If5bH24CZh — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 2, 2023

