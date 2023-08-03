 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 8-3-23

Fall camp highlights, injury updates, Cedarious Barfield interview and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
/ new
Arizona v San Diego State Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Injury report: Caples out for season; Avalos announces Bolt and Ford will miss start of fall camp

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos was strangely transparent about the Broncos’ injury situation entering fall camp. KTVB’s Jay Tust breaks down where things stand for the Broncos. Wide receiver Latrell Caples is the notable loss.

5 Questions: Aztecs safety Cedarious Barfield focuses on self-improvement, on and off the field

The San Diego Union-Tribune asks questions of San Diego State safety Cedarious Berfield. Give it a read.

We might be covering Oregon State and Washington State one day?

Respect MWC kickers!

Fall camp highlights!

On The Horizon:

Today - Boise State’s Top Players: #4

Today - Air Force Falcons 2023 Preview

Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: What is the biggest question for each team entering fall camp in 2023?

Friday - Nevada Wolf Pack 2023 Season Preview

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...