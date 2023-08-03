Boise State’s Top Players: #4

For the fifth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number four.

Zach: George Holani. If Holani can stay healthy this year, he should be able to break into the top five in rushing yards in program history. Holani has shown his value when he can stay healthy. We also saw what he is capable of when he is paired with a mobile quarterback. Holani’s biggest limitation might be the depth in the running back room with Ashton Jeanty, Jambres Dubar, and Tyler Crowe behind him. I expect Holani to have a more active role in the passing game and look forward to some potential packages where both Holani and Jeanty are on the field. The 2023 season should be special for Boise State’s rushing attack.

Aiden: Taylen Green. I know I am going to get some flack for this, but this is about who I believe are the best players right now.Green has all the upside in the world and is an athletic freak. This was showcased when he was thrown into the starting position after Hank Bachmeier’s departure. He had some beautiful throws in the latter part of the season and he was beginning to maintain his vision down field more and more. To be frank, I just don’t know how much influence offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan has had to date towards Green’s mechanics. You may be able to throw this opinion back at me if he sets the world on fire against Washington come September 2nd. Until then, this is a forecast considering what we saw a year ago.

Who would you have as number four on your countdown? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.