Mountaintop View 8-29-23 Players of the Week, Pack, Cowboy, Bulldog, Ram, and Bronco news and Aztec notes

The rest of the Mountain West gear up for season openers this weekend as players from the three teams that did play last Saturday get honored. We also here from teams that are getting ready for their season openers, and put a bow on the Aztecs opening win. Enjoy!!

Three MW teams were in action Week 0 and all three are represented in this season’s first Players of the Week Award.

A transfer QB, although not yet named as the starting QB, heads the list of the young guns named as team captains.

Seven of the nine safety position players have never had actual game experience on a college field for Wyoming. So who are Head Coach Craig Bohl and DC/Safeties Coach Jay Sawvel hoping to raise up to provide some depth leading to their opener when Texas Tech comes to Laramie this week.

The UCF transfer beats out returning QB Logan Fife for the season opener this Saturday against Purdue.

Head Coach Jay Norvell leaned heavily on the transfer portal again for his second season in Fort Collins, especially in the offensive line. What other positions and who is he counting on to begin the season?

A little over two years ago Andy Avalos was tasked to return the Broncos back to its past glorious standards. Now, heading into his third season, can he get Boise State over the hump with a schedule that is tougher, at least on paper, in either of his previous seasons?

Pictures taken right before kickoff showed a sparse crowd and even with the flirtation of joining a P5 conference during the offseason, season ticket sales are down for this season. Read about this and other notes from San Diego State’s home opener win over Ohio.

On the horizon: