Mountain West Reacts Survey (Week 1): How many wins, any P5 upsets?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Mountain West fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With the official start of the season upon on this week, the MW has a tough task ahead of them with many games against teams from P5 conferences. Last year, they did not fare well in these games, with just three P5 wins to their credit, and two of those coming in bowl games. This weekend looks challenging once again. How do you think they will fare? Let us know in the votes.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/OWW1KU/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.