The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Week Zero

Week zero has concluded and we now approach the opening weekend with every Mountain West team in action. Before we preview the upcoming weekend, let’s take a look at how the three Mountain West teams that were in action during week zero fared. Here is the good, bad, and ugly from week zero.

The Good

Hawaii

It might be weird to put a losing team in the “Good” category, but of the three teams in action during week zero, Hawaii looked the most impressive. Brayden Schager had arguably the best performance of his career throwing for 351 yards. We also saw some other potential stars emerge in wide receivers Pofele Ashlock and Steven McBride. The Rainbow Warriors lost to the same Vanderbilt team by more than 50 points at home this year and nearly pulled off the upset on the road. I’m not ready to annoint Hawaii as a bowl team quite yet, but they look like they will be a lot of fun to watch.

The Bad

San Diego State

The Aztecs came away with the victory, but this likely would have been a different outcome had Ohio not lost their starting quarterback to an injury. The Aztecs appear to have the same problems that have plagued this program for a long time. They struggled to move the ball on offense. Jaylon Armstead was solid running the ball, but the Aztecs need to be more well-rounded running the ball. And Jalen Mayden needs to be more consistent throwing the ball.

San Jose State

The Spartans looked like the team that most of us thought they would be this fall. A team with the potential to put a lot of points on the board but would struggle to stop teams that have solid offenses. Former Spartan quarterback Nick Nash, had an impressive showing after making the move to wide receiver. It will be interesting to see what the future holds with expected top receiver, Justin Lockhart, who missed the game against USC. Similar to Hawaii, this offense will be a lot of fun to watch. But will they be able to stop opposing offenses?

The Ugly

The Aztec Crowd

Aztec fans, this was a disappointing showing. The announced attendance of 23,867 was nowhere close to how many people were actually in the stands. Do better Aztec fans. You have a solid team that needs your support.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” What stood out to you from week zero? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.