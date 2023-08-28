Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week 0

After a long offseason, we finally got to enjoy some college football. There were only three teams in action, but there were some great performances. Here are our players of the week for week zero.

Offensive Player of the Week

Brayden Schager (Hawaii)

It may have been a losing effort, but Hawaii fans should be feeling optimistic after a solid performance against Vanderbilt. Schager had a great performance completing 27 of 35 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Schager did have two costly interceptions, but if he can clean those up, this offense will be a lot of fun to watch.

Defensive Player of the Week

Cedarious Barfield (San Diego State)

The senior safety had a great performance against Ohio. Barfield had an important interception and added four tackles.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jack Browning (San Diego State)

Browning made two of three kicks, including a long of 49 yards. He also displayed his impressive punting ability, averaging 56.3 yards on three punts.

Freshman Player of the Week

Pofele Ashlock (Hawaii)

The freshman wide receiver looks like he is already cementing himself as Shager’s number one target. Ashlock has a big game, catching 7 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.