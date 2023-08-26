Week 0: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions

We have real live football games today and even a few Mountain West teams. Check out today’s action, with three teams from the conference competing in Week 0. MW teams play this evening, so there will be no shortage of football to watch. Below is all the info you need to know and share your thoughts in the comments.

Saturday, August 26th

Ohio vs San Diego State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Hawaii vs Vanderbilt (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: SEC Network San Jose State vs USC (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: PAC 12 Network

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

SDSU: -2.5 SDSU, O/U 49

Hawaii: +17.5 Hawaii, O/U 55.5

SJSU: + 30.5, O/U 66

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

San Diego State: The Aztecs have had an entire offseason to prepare with OC Ryan Lindley and QB Jalen Mayden leading the offense. Will the offense be something to be reckoned with or will it still leave something to be desired?

The Aztecs have had an entire offseason to prepare with OC Ryan Lindley and QB Jalen Mayden leading the offense. Will the offense be something to be reckoned with or will it still leave something to be desired? Hawaii: It’s the latest debut of the run-and-shoot offense. All eyes will be on how the young and new players will do in this offense. Will they be on the same page or fit the scheme? Also, last year against Vandy, it was clear the Rainbow Warrior’s defense was on a much lower level of talent. How will they measure up this year?

It’s the latest debut of the run-and-shoot offense. All eyes will be on how the young and new players will do in this offense. Will they be on the same page or fit the scheme? Also, last year against Vandy, it was clear the Rainbow Warrior’s defense was on a much lower level of talent. How will they measure up this year? San Jose State: How will the dynamic offense fare against PAC12 powerhouse USC? And will the defense step up or lay down after losing so many of their best players from last year?

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? Ohio

San Diego State vote view results 26% Ohio (4 votes)

73% San Diego State (11 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Hawaii

Vanderbilt vote view results 13% Hawaii (2 votes)

86% Vanderbilt (13 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? San Jose State

USC vote view results 6% San Jose State (1 vote)

93% USC (14 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.