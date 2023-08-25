Share All sharing options for: Mountaintop View 8-25-23 Nevarez trip, game previews, Lewis ready to lead Pack, new Dog O line coach, Asante looks to spark Cowboy passing game

We are 24 hours from the first whistles of the 2023 football season and there is plenty of news from around the conference. Get some game previews, player profiles, along with continuing realignment machinations. We also hear from Fresno State’s new OL coach. What’s not to like here? Enjoy!

Gloria Nevarez was in Pullman yesterday to meet with the Cougar Leadership Team and discuss the realignment landscape amid word that this same leadership team will be having a zoom meeting with the AAC next week.

The transfer from Colorado, who was the Buffaloes starting QB in 2021, is battling for the starting position with the Wolf Pack this year. He has the talent needed for the offense the Wolf Pack are running and is motivated to lead the team.

Not as deep as a Jeremy Rodrigues Hawaii preview, but this is how the AP preview the Rainbow Warriors’ season opener against Vanderbilt.

A lot was made when Boise State fired their OC in mid-season last year, but the Aztecs also made the same move during a rather disappointing season. In the new division-less conference, can the Aztecs start fast this year to gain momentum come conference-time in order to be one of the two teams in the MW championship game? It all starts tomorrow and see the preview for their season opener!

Read from the Trojan perspective what the Spartans’ Head Coach said about the SC QB, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, along with the rest of the talented Trojan team leading up to tomorrow’s game.

Not since 2016 has Wyoming had a passing attack to match their vaunted running offense. Read how Asante and his talent hopes to help change that when opposing defenses load the box against them.

Former Fresno State OC Kirby Moore’s departure to Missouri may have been the big offseason coaching news for the Bulldogs, but they also brought in a new O Line coach. Read how he is getting his unit ready for their season opener.

On the horizon:

Later today: Week Zero Fan Guide

Later today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Who will win the Mountain West for the 2023 season?

Later today: Questions about Utah State Heading into the 2023 season: #3 Defensive backs

Later today: Mountain West Football: 4 Best bets ahead of 2023 season

Coming tomorrow: 2023 Mountain West Opening Day

Coming tomorrow: Week 0: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions