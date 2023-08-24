 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 8-24-23

SJSU’s place in realignment, CSU football breakdown, conclusion arriving for Cal/Stanford? That and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Hawaii at San Jose State Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Where does San Jose State fit in conference realignment? In a secure place, for now

Jon Wilner of The Mercury News dives into where San Jose State sits in the realignment scene. You thought we were done with realignment talk, huh?

Colorado State football roster breakdown: Which groups will lead the Rams in 2023?

Kevin Lytle of The Coloradoan breaks down who will and won’t lead Colorado State on the gridiron this fall.

More realignment dominoes set to fall?

This seems like bad news

Boise State’s stadium project progresses

Q&A with SDSU’s Garret Fountain

Next Up In Mountain West Football

