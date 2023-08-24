Mountaintop View 8-24-23

Jon Wilner of The Mercury News dives into where San Jose State sits in the realignment scene. You thought we were done with realignment talk, huh?

Kevin Lytle of The Coloradoan breaks down who will and won’t lead Colorado State on the gridiron this fall.

More realignment dominoes set to fall?

ACC stands to make $72M in additional revenue from ESPN if it expands by three, sources tell @YahooSports.



Given $$ concessions from Cal, Stanford & SMU, a large portion (~$55M) would be distributed annually, likely via athletic-performance incentiveshttps://t.co/JBSAB4DG8g — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 23, 2023

This seems like bad news

Nevada announces change on the offensive staff.



Wolf Pack open with USC in less than two weeks.https://t.co/KfIWnR70aF — Doug Samuels (@CoachSamz) August 23, 2023

Boise State’s stadium project progresses

Today: Idaho State Board of Education moves to increase the planning and design budget from $2.5 Million to $5 Million for the #BoiseState North Endzone project at Albertsons Stadium — Brendyn Jones (@brendyn_jones) August 23, 2023

Q&A with SDSU’s Garret Fountain

5 Questions: @AztecFB DE Garret Fountain steps into a starting role, leading with 'effort and energy' https://t.co/Pv3ZyuNkwr — Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) August 23, 2023

