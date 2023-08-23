Mountaintop View 8-23-23. Rankings, Run ‘N Shoot, Lobos takeaways, Avery Morrow, Soccer POTW

It’s finally game week, and updates are happening daily. We have made it to the start of the college football season once again, with three MW games happening this Saturday. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

All, a few teams have released their initial depth charts. Check out Wyoming, Hawaii, and San Diego State.

Chris Vannini puts together his initial rankings of every single team in FBS football. He is higher on some Mountain West teams and then has quite a few bringing up the rear. Boise State is his highest team at #26 and the only one in the top 50 from the conference (he’s high on Taylen Green). He’s a believer in SDSU’s offense, but not too high on Fresno State. 6 MW teams are in the top 100, so that’s something. On the other end of the spectrum, he has Hawaii, Nevada, and New Mexico all right in a row in the bottom seven in FBS football.

As the Timmy Chang era entered its second season, it will see the head coach assume play-calling duties, resuming the offense that made him a star in his own playing days. The transition won’t be easy, but some consistency with the offensive staff and personnel with surely help. The WR will be young but led by veterans who have experience in the offense from their former school. However, one new twist in this version of the offense will be the inclusion of tight ends, based on Chang’s time at Nevada. Running back and the OL should be strengths in the offense, and both will feature versatility. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

As the Lobos inch closer to the start of the season, there are some takeaways from fall camp. Most of the starters did not play in the final scrimmage, instead letting the backups see more time, and allowing some true freshman to make plays. It appears the coaches have identified playmakers on both sides of the ball. Coach Gonzales said to expect an “OR” on the depth chart at backup QB and MLB, but everywhere else should have a clearly identified starter. Everyone is high on transfer RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and overall, the staff feels like this is the first year the offense has actually put up a fight against the defense. That may be a sign of good or at least better things to come.

Morrow is eligible for the season.

Colorado State announces RB Avery Morrow, Rams' leading rusher last season, is eligible to play this year after completing "a 6-month team suspension & university requirements through the student conduct process." Rams open Sept. 2 at home vs. Washington State — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 22, 2023

Soccer POTW

What an opening weekend for @BroncoSportsSOC's Kenzie MacMillan‼️



She netted three goals on six shots on goal, including the game-winning goal against North Dakota #MakingHerMark | #MWWSOC | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/5NBIaJytsr — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 21, 2023

Alli Davis recorded 12 saves and allowed just one goal in 180 minutes in the net for New Mexico over the weekend



She tied her career best with eight saves in the Lobos' draw against Texas Tech #MakingHerMark | #MWWSOC | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/QmyMQXL2BL — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 21, 2023

Summer Diamond recorded two goals in @USUsoccer's win over Weber State, becoming the first Aggie to score a pair of goals in her collegiate debut #MakingHerMark | #MWWSOC | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/e5InpOXNTJ — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 21, 2023

