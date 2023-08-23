Mountain West Bowl Projections: Preseason Edition

The time has come, the 2023 season is upon us. We are past the time of watch lists, and preseason awards and have entered the time of bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Our first round of projections can be seen below and are sure to change as the season progresses. Read our projections below and leave your own in the comments.

Mike

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Other Bowl (TBD): Colorado State

I’m starting the year with seven bowl teams. I feel confident about five of the teams. However, I think two teams emerge from a group of 4 (Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Utah State. Pick your favorite two, but I’m starting with the Rams and Spartans, but at this point, it’s a coin flip.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

NY6 Bowl: Boise State

I’m really going out on a limb and having Boise to a NY6 Bowl and a wide league performance.

Matt

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: San Jose State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: San Jose State

Arizona Bowl: Fresno State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: N/A

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Jack

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: UNLV

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

NY6 Bowl: Boise State

Seven bowl teams may seem like too many, but there’s a lot of quality in the conference this year. Boise State really could make a NY6 bowl, especially if they beat UCF and/or Washington. Fresno State brings back most of the defense that led them to a championship. Wyoming, despite their injury woes at running back, will have one of the best defenses in the nation. Air Force may slip a bit, with how much uncertainty there is offensively, but it’d be astounding if they missed a bowl game. San Diego State will be solid, as will San Jose State. My two wildcards are Colorado State and UNLV. The Rebels, if they can stay healthy, have as much talent as anyone in the Mountain West. The Rams have a lot of star power and a revamped offensive line.

Adam

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Fresno State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: N/A

Armed Force Bowl: Air Force

I like Boise State to win it all over Air Force, but I don’t think as of now they will be a NY6 team. Colorado State and Nevada are border line for me on making it to a bowl. I will leave them out for now.

Graham

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: San Jose State

Arizona Bowl: Fresno State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: N/A

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Dom

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Colorado State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State