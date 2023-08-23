Mountain West and the National Polls (Preseason)

Earlier today, the AP preseason top 25 poll was released, and that means that excitement grows as the opening day for college football draws closer. So how many Mountain West teams were recognized in the poll?

The teams that were recognized

One. Just one Mountain West team was recognized in the pre-season ranking. That was Boise State, who received 17 total votes in the poll. What does that mean for the Broncos? That means that voters see Boise State as the 31st-best team in the nation trailing Texas Tech (101 votes), South Carolina (73 votes), UCLA (66 votes), UTSA (64 votes), and Arkansas (22 votes).

The Mountain West had more representation in the USA Today Preseason Coaches poll, where three Mountain West teams received votes in Fresno State (19 votes), Boise State (18 votes) and Air Force (6 votes).

The polls are always fun to watch throughout the year so let’s make a game out of it! Each team in the Mountain West is included and every week that the polls are updated so will the standings as rankings change throughout the year. Here’s how the point system will work:

An opponent on the schedule that received votes for the AP Top 25 poll / USA Today Top 25 poll: 1 point

A ranked AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 2 points

A top 10 AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 3 points

A College Football Playoff Top 25 team: 2 points

Each week the points will be added up, and the team with the most points for the week will receive an additional point to their overall score. This is also an interesting way to evaluate the strength of opponents throughout the season. So, who faces the most Top 25 / receiving votes teams when looking at the pre-season poll? Let’s get into it!

Preseason

Air Force:

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents: at Boise State (17 receiving votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Boise State (18 receiving votes)

Total points: 2 points

Boise State:

Preseason AP Top 25 Opponents: at #10 Washington (977 votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #11 Washington (941 votes), at Memphis (1 vote), at Fresno State (19 receiving votes), vs Air Force (6 receiving votes)

Total points: 9 points

Colorado State:

Preseason AP Top 25 Opponents: vs Boise State (17 receiving votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25 Opponents: vs Washington State (4 receiving votes), vs Boise State (17 receiving votes), vs Air Force (6 receiving votes)

Total points: 4 points

Fresno State:

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents: vs Boise State (17 receiving votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs Boise State (18 receiving votes)

Total points: 2 points

Hawaii:

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents: at #15 Oregon (732 votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #15 Oregon (820 votes)

Total points: 4 points

Nevada:

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents: at #6 USC (1245 votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #6 USC (1228 votes), vs Kansas (1 receiving vote), at Fresno State (19 receiving votes)

Total points: 8 points

New Mexico:

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents: at #24 Texas A&M (227 votes), at Boise State (17 receiving votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #25 Texas A&M (196 votes), at Boise State (18 receiving votes), at Fresno State (19 receiving votes)

Total points: 7 points

San Diego State:

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents: vs UCLA (66 receiving votes), at #18 Oregon State (406 votes), vs Boise State (17 receiving votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs UCLA (42 receiving votes), at #18 Oregon State (365 votes), vs Boise State (18 receiving votes), at Air Force (1 receiving vote), vs Fresno State (19 receiving votes)

Total points: 10 points

San Jose State:

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents: at #6 USC (1245 votes), vs #18 Oregon State (406 votes), at Toledo (4 receiving votes), at Boise State (17 receiving votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #6 USC (1228 votes), vs #18 Oregon State (365 votes), at Toledo (5 receiving votes), vs Air Force (1 receiving vote), at Boise State (18 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (19 receiving votes)

Total points: 16 points

UNLV:

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents: at #2 Michigan (1490 votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25: at #2 Michigan (1510 votes), at Fresno State (19 receiving votes), at Air Force (1 receiving vote)

Total points: 8 points

Utah State:

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents: at #25 Iowa (131 votes), vs James Maddison (1 receiving vote), vs Boise State (17 receiving votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Iowa (169 votes), at Air Force (1 receiving vote), vs James Maddison (1 receiving vote), vs Fresno State (19 receiving votes), vs Boise State (18 receiving votes)

Total points: 9 points

Wyoming

Preseason AP Top 25 opponents: vs Texas Tech (101 receiving votes), at #11 Texas (882 votes), at Boise State (17 receiving votes)

Preseason USA Today Top 25 opponents: #24 Texas Tech (200 votes), #12 Texas (812 votes), vs Fresno State (19 receiving votes), at Boise State (18 receiving votes)

Total points: 10 points

Team with the most points this week:

San Jose State leads all the other teams in the Mountain West with 16 points.

Overall Standings

1. San Jose State (17 points) (Team with the highest number of points this week)

T - 2. San Diego State (10 points)

T - 2: Wyoming (10 points)

T - 3: Boise State (9 points)

T - 3: Utah State (9 points)

T - 4: Nevada (8 points)

T - 4: UNLV (8 points)

5. New Mexico (7 points)

T - 6: Colorado State (4 points)

T - 6: Hawaii (2 points)

T - 7: Air Force (2 points)