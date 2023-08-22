Mountaintop View 8-22-23 Murray’s Mailbag, Aztec opponent preview, Hawaii prep, Callahan, Aggie O Line, and bring the Noyes!

It’s game week in college football and the Mountain West have several teams playing in Week 0. Check out today’s content to see what is going for a couple of teams getting ready to play along with some individual and unit profiles plus what questions do Wolf Pack fans have this week. Enjoy!!

In this week’s mailbag, NevadaSportsNet’s Chris Murray ranks the Wolf Pack’s football schedule based on winnability, more realignment speculation, which past Nevada player would he want back on football team, possible ticket promotions, and other fan topics.

The Aztecs are currently a 3 point favorite in their season opener this Saturday against an experienced MAC team that made it to their conference championship game last year. Read up about the Bobcats in this team preview.

It’s game week for Hawaii as they prepare to get those frequent-flyer miles in a trip to Vanderbilt. See how they are transitioning from practice mode to game preparation mode for their season opener.

Using the same work ethic he exemplified in his high school career, this fifth-year senior Bronco is ready to take a big role along the defensive line.

Although they have only one returning starter, the Aggies have plenty of experience back in their O Line room.

It’s not every day that your college football team has a 31 year old player. And one who is married with three kids. Read how this Ram is keeping tabs on his work-life balance.

On the horizon: