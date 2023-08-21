Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 8-21-23. Hear from the latest MW commits.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

As the calendar has turned to August, recruiting has taken a bit of a backseat as teams focus their time and efforts on fall camp and the start of the season. As one can see below, coaches were more focused on practices with their current team than they were giving offers to future players. There were only six known offers handed out and all but one of them were for 2025 players. Likewise, commitments were way down as the high school season is kicking off in many states and high school players are focusing on their season season. With all of that being said, a few teams still had good weeks. UNLV had four of the six offers, while Air Force had two of the three new commits. However, Fresno State will get the nod this week by having the highest-rated verbal pledge of the week. The Bulldogs take the cover photo.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 5

Air Force: 3

Boise State: 3

Fresno State: 3

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until September (with a brief reprieve this week where we go back into a quiet period), we are in a dead period. During July, coaches often go on a vacation or do other things to get ready for the season. Then of course, August brings fall camp.

RECRUITs: The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released! Make sure to keep a copy of this calendar handy to stay informed about school visits and when coaches will be on the road.#Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/bEMvb3hR8s — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 27, 2023

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 93

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

LB Willie Powell Jr. (Air Force)

“I chose Air Force because of the coaching staff. Coach Lam and Coach Whitlow made me feel very welcome. They checked in on me and my family daily. We had conversations about things other than football, and that meant a lot to me. I also thought about life after football with me committing to the Air Force, I will be taken care of for life, and that’s what matters most!”

“I really liked the coaching staff there. I have established a great relationship with most of them. I loved the atmosphere. It was really the perfect fit all around.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DL Parker Andrus was offered by Nevada

2025 ATH LaVar Arrington II was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB Adonyss Currie was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Devin Harper was offered by UNLV

2025 OL/DL Stewart Taufa was offered by UNLV and Utah State

Visits:

Commits:

QB Tremaine Hughes Jr committed to Air Force

OL Sean Marella committed to Air Force

TE Jace Nixon committed to Fresno State

Decommits

