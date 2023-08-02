Mountaintop View 8-2-23. Hawaii scrimmage, Wyoming fall camp, All-MW Team, Conference Expansion? Watchlists

We are right at the end of the off-season, as fall camp has begun for a number of teams and the rest will begin by the end of this week. We have made it to the start of the college football season once again. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Hawaii was among the first teams to start practicing, and now they are one of the first teams to hold a fall camp scrimmage. The defense is ahead of the offense in the early going, which isn’t a surprise, but it’s not just because it’s early either. The defense should have a number of quality players this year, especially at linebacker. On offense, the running game could actually be a strength in this pass-happy offense and wide receiver Steven McBride is definitely a name to look out for.

The Cowboys kick off their fall camp today along with many other teams. After a three-game losing streak to end last season, this year the mantra is to “finish.” The team needs improved play at quarterback, and it seems like Dawaiian McNeely is ready to be the feature back in the early going. The biggest battles during fall camp will be at wide receiver, where there will be a number of young and experienced options. The Wyoming defense has some of the best talent in the entire conference and is poised to be an elite unit.

College Football Network is the latest to publish their all-MW team. This one has Taylen Green and Cam Lockridge as the players of the year. For the team itself, Amani Trigg-Wright is a surprise to make the first-team offense. The defense has some new names as well on its first-team among the standard selections, with Cameron Oliver and Dezjohn Malone jumping out. There are three teams plus some honorable mentions, so be sure to check out all the names on the list to look for your favorites.

The Mountain West is exploring adding teams...

Can confirm that #UTEP and #NMState have sent materials to the #MWC. There is mutual interest *IF* MWC expands or replaces. — Jordan Buscarini (@jordan_dts) August 1, 2023

...Unless they aren’t.

Re: UTEP and the Mountain West: multiple people within the university have told me there has been no contact either way at this time. It’s no secret UTEP would be interested in the MWC, but there hasn’t been any communication between the 2 sides at this time regarding a move. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 1, 2023

Watchlist Season.

Five #MWFB student-athletes were named to the Outland Trophy watch list, given to the nation's top interior lineman pic.twitter.com/TGdYGpHx6b — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 1, 2023

On the horizon: