Mountain West Reacts Results: NY6 Bowl and Defenses.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Fans confident in the conference

For a conference without a NY6 appearance in about a decade that does not have a consensus powerhouse team, the votes sway heavily in favor of the Mountain West. Nearly three-fourths of fans are thinking the MW will end up with the highest ranked mid-major team. They have a good chance, with so many strong teams out of the American now. Hopefully it happens.

Cowboys in the lead.

I expect Wyoming to win here, but it was closer than I thought. As always, I wonder who the “someone else” was that voters had in mind. I’m guessing Boise State got some votes. Also, the Falcons should be higher on this list; I was expecting about 25%.

No love for the Lobos.

I didn’t expect the Lobos to receive the most votes for this question, but here they are. They did lost many of their best defenders from last season, plus their DC, so things will be tough. We will see how Hawaii and Nevada end up too.