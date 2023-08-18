 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel - Fresno State v Washington State

Mountaintop View 8-18-23 Campbell Watch List, Top 5 CBs, Rams happenings, Polasek, Aggie Fall Camp, Polynesian POY, Norris

By RudyEspino
In eight days we will have actual football games featuring three MW teams in Week 0 games, so get ready by checking out today’s content with more Watch List announcements and news as teams get ready for that first whistle, whether in Week 0 or the following week. Enjoy!!

Eight on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

The Mountain West was third nationally among conferences for number of nominees for the award that recognizes the top offensive player in Division I who best exemplifies the characteristics of the Hall of Famer and is also associated with Texas in some capacity.

The starting CBs from the defending champs highlight the Top 5.

Colorado State mailbag: Conference realignment, emerging football stars, volleyball’s new look

With opening kickoffs for Week 0 games next week, see what is on the minds of Rams with questions to Ram beat writer Kevin Lytle.

Q&A with Wyoming OC Tim Polasek

Now in his 3rd season with the Cowboys, how does Polasek look to revive a passing attack that missed more than hit last year and create the balanced offense Wyoming is looking for?

Meanwhile, in Logan...

Another preseason accolade for Bronco RB star

Along with this Nevada TE

Bulldog Breakdown: Journey back to Fresno State for Morice Norris

Norris has taken a circuitous route in his college career, landing with the Bulldogs last year in a return to his home area. Now he is moving positions to take advantage of his talent and the loaded CB room. How has the journey and past adversity shaped him to make this move?

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The MWCConnection Roundtable: What Mountain West team will have the best defense in 2023?
  • Later today: 2023 UNLV Season Preview
  • Later today: Reacts Results

