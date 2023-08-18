Mountaintop View 8-18-23 Campbell Watch List, Top 5 CBs, Rams happenings, Polasek, Aggie Fall Camp, Polynesian POY, Norris

In eight days we will have actual football games featuring three MW teams in Week 0 games, so get ready by checking out today’s content with more Watch List announcements and news as teams get ready for that first whistle, whether in Week 0 or the following week. Enjoy!!
Eight on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
The Mountain West was third nationally among conferences for number of nominees for the award that recognizes the top offensive player in Division I who best exemplifies the characteristics of the Hall of Famer and is also associated with Texas in some capacity.
The starting CBs from the defending champs highlight the Top 5.
Lock down corners— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 17, 2023
Here's a look at the top CBs heading into the 2023 #MWFB season as voted on by Mountain West media pic.twitter.com/dI1Y7Le2iM
Colorado State mailbag: Conference realignment, emerging football stars, volleyball’s new look
With opening kickoffs for Week 0 games next week, see what is on the minds of Rams with questions to Ram beat writer Kevin Lytle.
Q&A with Wyoming OC Tim Polasek
Now in his 3rd season with the Cowboys, how does Polasek look to revive a passing attack that missed more than hit last year and create the balanced offense Wyoming is looking for?
Meanwhile, in Logan...
"Fall camp has been great. We've got a lot of new guys, a new DC, but the biggest thing is everyone is willing to work." - Grad senior ILB MJ Tafisi Jr.— USU Football (@USUFootball) August 17, 2023
READ MORE: https://t.co/nkKWy3Sw3B#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/IyCdxaqBjZ
Another preseason accolade for Bronco RB star
All eyes on 24— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) August 17, 2023
George Holani was named to the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.#Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/ky2B9GNRjh
Along with this Nevada TE
Nevada tight end Keleki Latu was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list. He's the second Wolf Pack player to make a preseason watch list. https://t.co/HiCCEUA8up— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) August 17, 2023
Bulldog Breakdown: Journey back to Fresno State for Morice Norris
Norris has taken a circuitous route in his college career, landing with the Bulldogs last year in a return to his home area. Now he is moving positions to take advantage of his talent and the loaded CB room. How has the journey and past adversity shaped him to make this move?
