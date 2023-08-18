Mountaintop View 8-18-23 Campbell Watch List, Top 5 CBs, Rams happenings, Polasek, Aggie Fall Camp, Polynesian POY, Norris

In eight days we will have actual football games featuring three MW teams in Week 0 games, so get ready by checking out today’s content with more Watch List announcements and news as teams get ready for that first whistle, whether in Week 0 or the following week. Enjoy!!

The Mountain West was third nationally among conferences for number of nominees for the award that recognizes the top offensive player in Division I who best exemplifies the characteristics of the Hall of Famer and is also associated with Texas in some capacity.

The starting CBs from the defending champs highlight the Top 5.

Here's a look at the top CBs heading into the 2023 #MWFB season as voted on by Mountain West media pic.twitter.com/dI1Y7Le2iM — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 17, 2023

With opening kickoffs for Week 0 games next week, see what is on the minds of Rams with questions to Ram beat writer Kevin Lytle.

Now in his 3rd season with the Cowboys, how does Polasek look to revive a passing attack that missed more than hit last year and create the balanced offense Wyoming is looking for?

"Fall camp has been great. We've got a lot of new guys, a new DC, but the biggest thing is everyone is willing to work." - Grad senior ILB MJ Tafisi Jr.



READ MORE: https://t.co/nkKWy3Sw3B#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/IyCdxaqBjZ — USU Football (@USUFootball) August 17, 2023

Another preseason accolade for Bronco RB star

George Holani was named to the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.#Compete | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/ky2B9GNRjh — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) August 17, 2023

Along with this Nevada TE

Nevada tight end Keleki Latu was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watch list. He's the second Wolf Pack player to make a preseason watch list. https://t.co/HiCCEUA8up — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) August 17, 2023

Norris has taken a circuitous route in his college career, landing with the Bulldogs last year in a return to his home area. Now he is moving positions to take advantage of his talent and the loaded CB room. How has the journey and past adversity shaped him to make this move?

