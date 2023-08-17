Mountaintop View 8-17-23

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Stephen Tsai takes a look at Hawaii wide receivers Steven McBride and Alex Perry and how they might fit into the run-and-shoot offense. Hawaii opens with Vanderbilt in the Week 0 window the Warriors essentially invented.

Wyoming AD speaks on realignment

Wyoming AD Tom Burman on the future of the Mountain West: pic.twitter.com/Bzee2cwhPe — Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) August 16, 2023

A MWC player makes CBS’ preseason All-America team

NEW



The 2023 @CBSSports / @247Sports Preseason All-America team is here!



Just three players earned unanimous first-team selections. ⬇️https://t.co/QWty9r7ITn — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) August 16, 2023

Hawaii’s AD doesn’t understand your whining

A friendly reminder on how we are BUILT DIFFERENT at Hawai’i!#GoBows #bUHltDifferent ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/2NjaaVpLmW — Craig Angelos (@cwangelos) August 16, 2023

Utah State headlines the MWC volleyball preseason poll

Going to be an exciting #MWVB season with Utah State and UNLV tied atop the preseason coaches poll ⁠

⁠#MakingHerMark | #AggiesAllTheWay | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/FAKYAAs9EH — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 16, 2023

Spartans open against USC in Week 0

Pool day!

On The Horizon:

Today - 2023 Colorado State Football Team Preview

Today - Boise State’s Top Players: #2

Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: Which team will have the best defense in 2023?

Friday -2023 UNLV Rebels Football Team Preview