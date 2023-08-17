Boise State’s Top Players: #2

For the fifth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number two.

Zach: Taylen Green is a special athlete and a different quarterback than we have ever seen in Boise. Green has the potential to be an all-conference quarterback if he becomes a more refined passer. It will be interesting to see how Green develops with a whole offseason to prepare as the starting quarterback. Green should be able to put up spectacular numbers this season with a deep corps of wide receivers and a talented 1-2 punch at running back with George Holani and Ashton Jeanty. I expect big things out of Green this season.

Aiden: George Holani. While he has suffered from periodic injury spats over the years, the 100% version of Holani is tremendous and can be a difference-maker. Since making his debut in 2019, he has rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and has been a factor in the passing game. His shiftiness and vision allow him to be a dynamic player and if he is able to stay healthy in 2023, he should be able to have a stellar season. It may not be reflected statistically though, as Ashton Jeanty, Breezy Dubar, Tyler Crowe, and Taylen Green will be able to share the load on the ground.

