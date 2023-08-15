Mountaintop View 8-15-23 The Math Addition Equation Edition

Check out our Tuesday Edition as we hear who the MW media think are the Top 5 QBs heading into the season. We also see which defensive stars were named to the Bednarik Watch List and finish with some player and fall camp news. Enjoy!!

Who are the Top 5 QBs heading into the season per the MW Media?

Less than two weeks until we kick off the 2023 #MWFB season



Here's a look at the top 5️⃣ QBs as voted on by MW media members heading into the 2023 season complete with insight from team broadcasters ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zNBjlEKAnB — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 14, 2023

MW Players named to Bednarik Award Watch List

The MW placed student-athletes on the Bednarik Award watch list for the Defensive Player of the Year #AtThePEAK | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/ywaTOb0ls8 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 14, 2023

San Diego State had their annual Fan Fest and their offense displayed their best performance in recent memory. See who stood out in the Saturday practice and other notes.

Catch up with another Fresno State defensive star, this time fifth-year LB Malachi Langley and how this year’s defense looks and how well he thinks they will be.

The tight end position can be a productive weapon in the Air Raid offense the Rams utilize. However, that production was lacking in the first year. So what have the Rams done to hopefully increase their total production this year?

The Cowboys have arguably the best defensive line going into this MW football season, but all teams need depth. So what players are the defensive coaches looking at to provide such at their DE position?

With a passing attack that ranked 124th out of 131 FBS teams last year, see how Curtis will be counted on to spruce up the aerial Wolf Pack attack this season.

