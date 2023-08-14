Mountaintop View 8-14-23. Lobos rest QB, Broncos/Aggies scrimmage, Cowboy injury, Walter Camp POY, canceled game.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Fall camp is in full swing and we are getting daily football updates on your favorite teams! Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

For the first time since spring ball in March, quarterback Dylan Hopkins did not take any snaps or handoffs or reps. He is not hurt. Instead, he is engaging in mandatory rest initiated by Danny Gonzales. The purpose is two-fold. One, it is giving other QBs like Devon Dampier and D.C. Tabscott reps with the 1s as they compete for the backup role, and two, it’s ensuring Hopkins is rested and prepared for the season opener against Texas A&M and the staff is confident in what he can do.

Most coaches prefer the offense and defense to go back and forth during scrimmages as opposed to one being ahead of the other. Coach Avalos said that was the case Saturday and that this is the furthest along the tackling has been at this point in camp in his three seasons at the helm. While the QB play was a bit uneven, and the top two running backs didn’t get a lot of snaps, Avalos praised the defensive line, which is breaking in a lot of new players this season. Now it’s up to how the players respond before the next one.

Emphasizing better ball control on offense, Utah State responded were no turnovers in their first scrimmage of fall camp. Starting QB Cooper Legas looked the part and Terrell Vaughn looks like he will be one of the best slot receivers in the Mountain West this season. Other wide receivers stepped up too, which is a welcome site after losing a lot of offensive production from last year. Coach Anderson is giving a lot of praise to the depth he has this year. The defense was led by transfer linebacker Gavin Barthiel, but coaches said they are still trying to figure out who the best eleven are on that side of the ball.

Cowboys get some tough news on the injury front.

Craig Bohl said @wyo_football RB Dawaiian McNeely suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2023 season. #gowyo — Ryan Thorburn (@By_RyanThorburn) August 11, 2023

Walter Camp POY Watchlist

Canceled Games

Boise State football scheduling news: Houston won’t be coming to Boise in 2024 as previously scheduled, but expectation is they will still come to The Blue at some point.



Statement from Boise State AD @JeramiahDickey to @BNNBroncoNation: pic.twitter.com/xkrb0wcgke — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) August 11, 2023

On the horizon: