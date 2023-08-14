Questions about Utah State Heading into the 2023 Season: #1 Aggies Offense

This is a series of four questions that will be important to consider for Utah State’s success this season. Each week of the series will look into a different question, leading to the season opener against Iowa. This weeks question:

1. How can Utah State improve on their offensive numbers?

Last season Utah State averaged 22.2 points a game and 354 total yards of offense. The Aggies rushed for 159 yards per game and averaged 3.8 yards per carry in addition to averaging 195 passing yards a game and 4.9 yards per play. The 195 passing yards per game is the Aggies worst total since 2012, when Utah State averaged about 175 passing yards per game.

The past two seasons Utah State has allowed 30 or more sacks and this is going to be a point of concern this season as the Aggies only return three players in this position group that have starting experience. The offensive line should be led by left guard Wade Meacham and center Falepule Alo and Utah State also adds Ralph Frias from Arizona State who should be an impact player because he has power five experience. The offensive line is going to need to step up as leaders of the offense to create holes for Robert Briggs and other running backs in addition to giving Cooper Legas more time to find open receivers.

The receivers position group is more experienced coming into the season and that should help Utah State to improve both the passing numbers and the average points per game. The Aggies lose Brian Cobbs and Justin McGriff but they do return Terrell Vaughn and tight end Josh Sterzer as well as tight end Broc Lane. Utah State also adds transfer Colby Bowman from Stanford.

Overall Utah State should be able to improve on offense this year with more experience and transfers added into the program. It is going to come down to the gelling of the offensive line and receivers stepping up and making plays. Should these two things happen early on, Utah State should find more success.