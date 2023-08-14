Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 8-14-23. Hear from the latest commitments.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

As the calendar has turned to August, recruiting has taken a bit of a backseat ast teams focus their time and efforts on fall camp and the start of the season. Due to this, offers are handed out less frequently than they will be during the year. On the other hand, many high school recruits are choosing to commit to their future school now prior to the start of their high school season, which lead to twelve new commitments across seven Mountain West teams. A number of teams had good weeks, including Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, San Jose State, and Wyoming. The Broncos emerged as the best of the bunch, with an offer, the most commits (3), and one of the best commits of the week. They take yet another week on the cover photo.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 5

Air Force: 3

Boise State: 3

Fresno State: 2

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until September (with a brief reprieve this week where we go back into a quiet period), we are in a dead period. During July, coaches often go on a vacation or do other things to get ready for the season. Then of course, August brings fall camp.

RECRUITs: The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released! Make sure to keep a copy of this calendar handy to stay informed about school visits and when coaches will be on the road.#Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/bEMvb3hR8s — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 27, 2023

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 90

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

OL Benjamin Rosa (Air Force)

“While going through my recruiting process, as I connected with all the schools that expressed interest and or offered me, AFA continued to stay on top of my list, both from an academic, and football perspective. The AFA checked all the boxes for me. The entire staff truly made me fill at home. I’m looking forward to having a great senior season/year and getting to Colorado Springs as soon as I can. I know I will be able to make an immediate positive impact.”

LB Jonah Bowman (Air Force)

“I would say the combination of my relationship with the staff, being able to play in a top statistical defense in the nation, and the educational aspect of the academy is what ultimately swayed my decision.”

K/P Martin Connington (Boise State)

“Growing up in Boise, I always loved Boise State. With the recent hiring of my old kicking coach Tyler Rausa, and the success of Jonah Dalmas over the past couple years, it has become the perfect place for a specialist. The chance to fill in for a Lou Groza Semifinalist and start in my freshman year is an amazing opportunity. I’ll be competing for the kicker spot upon arriving at Boise State on scholarship. On top of all of that, Coach Avalos has built something special, and the coaching staff really makes it feel like home.”

OL Kai Holec (San Diego State)

“Honestly, San Diego State’s track record speaks for itself, basketball and football. A team primed for a big-time move that can compete with the best of the best. I loved San Diego when I was down there, and honestly Coach Goff was the biggest factor. His experience is almost unmatched; probably one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever met. He’s been coaching for a long time, and spent 13 years in the NFL, he understands my goal and believes in me. I loved campus, and it just felt right. Their staff, their team, and their overall energy just really felt like a place I could reach my dreams. I’m ready to get to work and prove that SDSU can and will be a powerhouse in any conference they are in. The 2024 San Diego recruiting class is going to be the best one they have ever had.”

OL Tevita Manukainiu (San Jose State)

“I truly believe in the program. I believe in the coaching staff and the players. I was born and raised in the bay so there isn’t no place like home. Once I passed those SJSU gates it felt like a second home to me. The energy that the coaching staff gives off makes you want to play for SJSU. #SpartanUp”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

OL Filiva’a Saluni was offered by Boise State

2025 QB Dash Beierly was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR/DB Dwayne White was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR Trishstin Glass was offered by Colorado

2025 WR Kaleb Mitchell was offered by Colorado State

2027 WR/DB Damani Warren was offered by Colorado State

2025 OL Mataio Aiono was offered by Nevada

2026 WR Kaue Akana was offered by SDSU

ATH Wayshawn Parker was offered by SJSU

2025 OL/DL Colin Banning was offered by UNLV

2025 ATH Baron Naone was offered by UNLV

2025 TE/DE Blake Bryce was offered by UNLV

Visits:

Commits:

OL Benjamin Rosa committed to Air Force

LB Brodie Mitchell committed to Air Force

WR Cameron Bates committed to Boise State

K/P Martin Connington committed to Boise State

WR Tyrone Jackson committed to Boise State

LB Logan Studt committed to Fresno State

OL Tyler Miller committed to Nevada

OL Kai Holec committed to San Diego State

OL Manuel Serna committed to San Jose State

OL Tevita Manukainiu committed to San Jose State

TE Hunter Kallstrom committed to Wyoming

LB Dash Bauman committed to Wyoming

Decommits

