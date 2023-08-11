Utah State Hires Diana Sabau as New Athletic Director

Utah State has recently added two leaders that are going to make an important difference for Utah State in president Betsy Cantwell and new athletic director Diana Sabau. Sabau arrives at Utah State after serving as the deputy commission officer and chief sports officer for the BIG 10 conference. The position required Sabau to foster collaboration among BIG 10 coaches, athletic directors, staff, and the COP. In her role, Sabau transformed the conference by providing sustainable, equitable, and equal opportunities for student athletes, the member institutions, and the BIG 10 partners. Sabau also oversaw the football, basketball, hockey, and Olympic sport administrations.

Prior to serving as the deputy commission officer and chief sports officer of the BIG 10 conference, Sabau served as the senior deputy athletic director at Ohio State and under the four year term as a sport administrator, Ohio State won four consecutive BIG 10 championships and appearances in the college football playoff. Sabau was also responsible for bringing College Gameday to the university for game days as the television liason for the university.

Sabau has had a lot of success working in leadership roles in the BIG 10 and is going to be an important leader for Utah State moving forward, especially when conference realignment is considered as she has experience with collaboration among other athletic directors and coaches, which reflects the message of unity that the Mountain West has stood by during realignment.

Diana Sabau may serve a similar role as Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey has for the Broncos, fostering a culture for coaches and student athletes and creating representation for all sports. Sabau is important for Utah State because of the ability to communicate with athletic directors and coaches and create a strong culture at Utah State.