Mountaintop View 8-11-23 More Watch Lists along with Fall Camp news and notes

We are less than three weeks away from the start of the college football season! The preseason Watch Lists continue with Mountain West players continuing to be named. Check out the latest players making which list along with some fall camp news. Enjoy!!
More MW Football players named to prestigious lists
Tedford on Pac-12; Bulldogs in full pads
Hear what Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford had to say about what has happened to the Pac 12 along with what some defensive starters thought of their first full pad practice.
Separately, Holani and Jeanty are great. Together, they’re unstoppable
The embarrassment of riches that is the Boise State RB room creates the need for new OC Bush Hamdan to get creative in utilizing the talents of both George Holani and Ashton Jeanty to get maximum production this season. Does this mean formations are upcoming with both of them in the backfield?
Wyoming nickel back Wrook Brown, ‘the small guy,’ plays with Texas-sized chip on his shoulder
Being considered “too small” has been a motivating force for this Cowboy who is looking to use last season’s play as a springboard to an even better 2023 season.
