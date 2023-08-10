 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 8-10-23

Realignment chaos, more realignment chaos, and some fall camp talk

By JeremyRodrigues
Keeler: CSU Rams’ best conference realignment option? Follow (gasp!) San Diego State’s lead. Build biggest monster you can.

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez noted the other day that she is not naive when it comes to the prospect of MWC schools fishing for other opportunities. This writer thinks Colorado State should tag along with San Diego State in their failed (for now?) quest to create a best of the rest conference.

Wyoming nickel back Wrook Brown, ‘the small guy,’ plays with Texas-sized chip on his shoulder

Look! Something other than realignment talk. Give this Casper Star-Tribune article on Wyoming nickelback Wrook Brown a read.

MWC releases a statement that doesn’t say much

Gloria Nevarez speaks on Wednesday

It’s going to be a hectic few weeks

Let the negotiations begin...

Unfortunate injury news

Amidst the chaos, fall camp moves on

