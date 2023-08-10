Mountaintop View 8-10-23

Keeler: CSU Rams’ best conference realignment option? Follow (gasp!) San Diego State’s lead. Build biggest monster you can.
Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez noted the other day that she is not naive when it comes to the prospect of MWC schools fishing for other opportunities. This writer thinks Colorado State should tag along with San Diego State in their failed (for now?) quest to create a best of the rest conference.
Wyoming nickel back Wrook Brown, ‘the small guy,’ plays with Texas-sized chip on his shoulder
Look! Something other than realignment talk. Give this Casper Star-Tribune article on Wyoming nickelback Wrook Brown a read.
MWC releases a statement that doesn’t say much
Mountain West Statement on Conference Alignment pic.twitter.com/bK9vpluvJY— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 9, 2023
Gloria Nevarez speaks on Wednesday
Speaking with BNN and KTIK, Gloria Nevarez was clear: The Mountain West is ready for Oregon State and Washington State.— Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) August 9, 2023
“I just think there’s a lot of commonality between Oregon State and Washington State if they were to consider us."https://t.co/RAeNQZfTl6
In an exclusive interview with @EricPrisbell, Mountain West Commissioner @GloNevarez said she feels like it would be a "missed opportunity for sure" if her league does not add at least one Pac-12 school during this realignment round.— On3 NIL (@On3NIL) August 9, 2023
Story: https://t.co/6Q9rIuUybk pic.twitter.com/rs7YeNTJoh
It’s going to be a hectic few weeks
Wazzu president Kirk Schulz to ESPN: "If we choose to rebuild a (Pac-12) conference around those four schools, is George (Kliavkoff) that guy? All of that then becomes a forefront issue instead of a secondary issue."— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) August 9, 2023
Let the negotiations begin...
Sources: ACC Presidents met tonight and the pursuit of Stanford and Cal for conference membership has “hit significant roadblocks.” There’d always been long odds because there wasn’t ever a significant value add.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2023
Unfortunate injury news
Wyoming RB Dawaiian McNeely left practice early today with an apparent knee injury, per Craig Bohl. He will undergo an immediate MRI. Bohl did not sound optimistic.— 7220sports (@7220sports) August 9, 2023
Amidst the chaos, fall camp moves on
QB1 on the ️! @Dylan_hopkins7#GoLobos #win5 pic.twitter.com/achOoLglSt— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) August 9, 2023
@FresnoStateFB First fall camp practice in full pads. @nat3zy @ErikBrooks3 @MalikSherrod @KavikaB05 pic.twitter.com/JUPz0oFAJO— Robert Kuwada (@rkuwada) August 9, 2023
