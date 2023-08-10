Mountaintop View 8-10-23

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez noted the other day that she is not naive when it comes to the prospect of MWC schools fishing for other opportunities. This writer thinks Colorado State should tag along with San Diego State in their failed (for now?) quest to create a best of the rest conference.

Look! Something other than realignment talk. Give this Casper Star-Tribune article on Wyoming nickelback Wrook Brown a read.

MWC releases a statement that doesn’t say much

Mountain West Statement on Conference Alignment pic.twitter.com/bK9vpluvJY — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 9, 2023

Gloria Nevarez speaks on Wednesday

Speaking with BNN and KTIK, Gloria Nevarez was clear: The Mountain West is ready for Oregon State and Washington State.



“I just think there’s a lot of commonality between Oregon State and Washington State if they were to consider us."https://t.co/RAeNQZfTl6 — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) August 9, 2023

In an exclusive interview with @EricPrisbell, Mountain West Commissioner @GloNevarez said she feels like it would be a "missed opportunity for sure" if her league does not add at least one Pac-12 school during this realignment round.



Story: https://t.co/6Q9rIuUybk pic.twitter.com/rs7YeNTJoh — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) August 9, 2023

It’s going to be a hectic few weeks

Wazzu president Kirk Schulz to ESPN: "If we choose to rebuild a (Pac-12) conference around those four schools, is George (Kliavkoff) that guy? All of that then becomes a forefront issue instead of a secondary issue." — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) August 9, 2023

Let the negotiations begin...

Sources: ACC Presidents met tonight and the pursuit of Stanford and Cal for conference membership has “hit significant roadblocks.” There’d always been long odds because there wasn’t ever a significant value add. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2023

Unfortunate injury news

Wyoming RB Dawaiian McNeely left practice early today with an apparent knee injury, per Craig Bohl. He will undergo an immediate MRI. Bohl did not sound optimistic. — 7220sports (@7220sports) August 9, 2023

Amidst the chaos, fall camp moves on

