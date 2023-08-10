Boise State’s Top Players: #3

For the fifth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number three.

Zach: It might seem outrageous to put Ashton Jeanty ahead of George Holani on this list, but that is exactly what I am doing at number three. Jeanty was clearly the Broncos most explosive offensive weapon outside of Taylen Green. I think Jeanty is the best running back the Broncos have had since Jay Ajayi, and that is saying something considering running backs like Jeremy McNichols and Alexander Mattison followed Ajayi. If it weren’t for the depth the Broncos have at running back, I think Jeanty would have an excellent chance to be the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. Last season, Jeanty also showed that he can be a threat in the passing game. I would love to see the Broncos line Jeanty up in the slot with Holani in the backfield.

Aiden: Jonah Dalmas. What?! The kicker? Yes, the darn kicker. Dalmas has saved the Broncos’ bacon time and time again with his reliability and ability to be cool, calm, and collected. He isn’t a west coast secret, either. The Rocky Mountain alum has been named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist twice and was placed on the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Third Team for this upcoming season. He has finished top ten in multiple national kicking statistics since taking over his freshman season. Dalmas also holds the school record for field goals in a single season (26 in 2021). Hopefully, Boise State doesn’t have to call upon the senior as much this season, especially in the red zone. However, it never hurts to have a security blanket as good as Dalmas in your back pocket.

Who would you have as number three on your countdown? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.