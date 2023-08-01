Media days! Interviews with every player and coach! Hike’s Peak episode 7 out now!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak! In a our biggest episode ever, Jack goes over the entirety of his MW media days experience! Here’s what you can expect to hear:
- Interviews with every player and coach at the event
- Random encounters with everyone from Jay Norvell to Doug Brumfield
- Eating meals with players and coaches (they eat food too!)
