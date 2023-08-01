Media days! Interviews with every player and coach! Hike’s Peak episode 7 out now!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak! In a our biggest episode ever, Jack goes over the entirety of his MW media days experience! Here’s what you can expect to hear:

Interviews with every player and coach at the event Random encounters with everyone from Jay Norvell to Doug Brumfield Eating meals with players and coaches (they eat food too!)

Media days episode here

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It took a ridiculous amount of time to edit everything, it would help us immensely if you took the time out of your day to help the show!