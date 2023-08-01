Mountaintop View 8-1-23 Maxwell Watch List, All-MW teams, player profile and previews

It’s the first day of August which means the start of everyone’s fall camp this week! The watch list parade has begun with a few MW players named to a prestigious one, and we throw in some player and team profiles as we get closer to the start of the season! Enjoy!
Maxwell Award Watch List
Unsurprisingly, the preseason choice for MW Offensive Player of the Year is named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Along with a couple of Broncos
CFB Focus with their First/Second All-MW Teams preseason lists
Bulldog Insider feature: Levelle Bailey
If the Bulldogs are going to repeat as MW Football champions, they will need another big year from their defensive leader.
San Diego State begins quest to Win 22
With a tumultuous last few weeks over their conference affiliation, the Aztecs seem relieved to start fall camp. There are several questions to be answered during camp, but read who is standing out already creating optimism for that first game whistle.
2023 Mtn West Preview: Boise State Building on Tradition
SuperWest Sports takes a look back at the Broncos’ 2022 season and previews the ‘23 season by focusing on returning production. Everybody knows the tough upcoming schedule, but is there enough on both sides of the football to believe Boise State can end their championship drought since 2019?
Nevada football pre-fall camp offensive preview: Wolf Pack must bounce back from poor 2022
Unless you have the Steel Curtain from the 70s (yes, I am dating myself), a scoring average of 18.8 points per game is not a recipe for success in today’s college football. So what players will the Pack look to in order to increase total offensive production this season?
