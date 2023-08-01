Mountaintop View 8-1-23 Maxwell Watch List, All-MW teams, player profile and previews

It’s the first day of August which means the start of everyone’s fall camp this week! The watch list parade has begun with a few MW players named to a prestigious one, and we throw in some player and team profiles as we get closer to the start of the season! Enjoy!

Maxwell Award Watch List

Unsurprisingly, the preseason choice for MW Offensive Player of the Year is named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Along with a couple of Broncos

CFB Focus with their First/Second All-MW Teams preseason lists

ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM 2023

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Taylen Green/Boise State

RB George Holani/Boise State

RB Harrison Waylee/Wyoming

WR Tory Horton/Colorado State

WR Ricky White/UNLV

TE Treyton Welch/Wyoming

OT Cade Beresford/Boise State

OT Everett Smalley/Air Force

OG Cade… pic.twitter.com/Xy7tjHIoWR — CFB Focus (@cffmwachsman) July 31, 2023

If the Bulldogs are going to repeat as MW Football champions, they will need another big year from their defensive leader.

With a tumultuous last few weeks over their conference affiliation, the Aztecs seem relieved to start fall camp. There are several questions to be answered during camp, but read who is standing out already creating optimism for that first game whistle.

SuperWest Sports takes a look back at the Broncos’ 2022 season and previews the ‘23 season by focusing on returning production. Everybody knows the tough upcoming schedule, but is there enough on both sides of the football to believe Boise State can end their championship drought since 2019?

Unless you have the Steel Curtain from the 70s (yes, I am dating myself), a scoring average of 18.8 points per game is not a recipe for success in today’s college football. So what players will the Pack look to in order to increase total offensive production this season?

