Mountaintop View 7-7-23 More about the Aztecs, perseverance, ref alliance, and Poll Time!!

So last week, Twitter was down for a while, so I talked to my wife. Very nice lady. Apparently she went back to work a couple of weeks ago.

Some behind-the-scenes reporting from the Mountain West’s side on their protocol and procedures upon receiving San Diego State’s first letter stating their intent to leave the conference.

Hardship is a part of life unfortunately, but victimhood is a choice. This is a very heartwarming story of a Wyoming Cowboy who has overcome family loss and adversity and uses that to motivate and inspire him.

No word yet if the Alliance will get discounted Lasik surgery benefits to go along with more consistent training and grading processes.

Boise State will have a loaded backfield this year and that’s not even counting an uber-talented incoming freshman. Will this be a record-breaking year?

The Cowboys heed the words of their Head Basketball Coach and get in the collective game as their website became live yesterday.

Is a backhanded compliment still a compliment?

Colorado State hasn’t signed a 4-star prospect in recruiting rankings era. So how in the world did it land a commitment from 4-star Warren WR Jordan Ross?



POLL TIME!!!

Poll What should the MW say to San Diego State? C’mon back, bygones are bygones!

You can come back, but you have to sign a three-year "we don’t intend to leave" agreement.

You can come back but it’s going to cost you.

Enjoy independence! vote view results 22% C’mon back, bygones are bygones! (12 votes)

15% You can come back, but you have to sign a three-year "we don’t intend to leave" agreement. (8 votes)

41% You can come back but it’s going to cost you. (22 votes)

20% Enjoy independence! (11 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

