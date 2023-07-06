Mountaintop View 7-6-23

The Mountain West is light on star power entering this season, but UNLV’s Doug Brumfield might be set to step into the spotlight. Give this profile a read.

CFN takes a look at the Andy Avalos effect on the Boise State defense. The Broncos feature some huge losses on defense entering 2023, JL Skinner and Scott Matlock just to name a few. The effects of their recruiting from the last few years will be seen on the field this fall.

Agree or disagree? Air Force’s Troy Calhoun ranks 1st. Who might rise in these rankings come next year?

Wyoming great retires

Via his Instagram, it appears Chase Roullier is retiring #HTTC pic.twitter.com/xafTuHakSh — Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) July 5, 2023

Hawaii nostalgia graced the timeline yesterday

MWC media days are soon!

✌️ weeks until #MWFB Media Days



The Mountain West Network will broadcast live from @CircaLasVegas -- here's who you'll hear from ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FlGdEEPlF0 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 5, 2023

