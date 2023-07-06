 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 7-6-23

Doug Brumfield profile, Avalos’ defense, Wyoming great retires and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
UNLV Football Spring Showcase Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fresh off Manning camp, UNLV’s Brumfield eyeing breakout campaign

The Mountain West is light on star power entering this season, but UNLV’s Doug Brumfield might be set to step into the spotlight. Give this profile a read.

Has Andy Avalos Turned Boise State’s Blue Turf Into Linebacker U?

CFN takes a look at the Andy Avalos effect on the Boise State defense. The Broncos feature some huge losses on defense entering 2023, JL Skinner and Scott Matlock just to name a few. The effects of their recruiting from the last few years will be seen on the field this fall.

Ranking the Mountain West’s College Football Coaches for 2023

Agree or disagree? Air Force’s Troy Calhoun ranks 1st. Who might rise in these rankings come next year?

Wyoming great retires

Hawaii nostalgia graced the timeline yesterday

MWC media days are soon!

