Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #8

For the fifth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number eight.

Zach: Herbert Gums. Gums may not have the numbers we were all hoping for. But he was playing alongside one of the best interior lineman in Boise State history in Scott Matlock. Gums will now be the anchor of the interior defensive line and should be rotated out less frequently. Gums has all of the ability in the world and he will need to take the next step if this defense is going to be championship caliber. Gums needs to approach 50 tackles and five sacks this season, those are the numbers to keep an eye on.

Aiden: Cade Beresford. The versatile big man has been able to play multiple spots along the offensive line throughout his time with the Broncos. He is the Swiss Army Knife that has been and will continue to be needed as Boise State slowly reestablishes the trenches as a strength once again. The former Washington State Cougar brings a sense of leadership and confidence to the offensive side of the ball that can elevate the trio of Taylen Green, Ashton Jeanty and George Holani to a new level.

