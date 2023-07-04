Mountaintop View 07-04-23 Aztecs in limbo?, Tedford, football and basketball commits

Independence Day is here and may have already been granted to San Diego State by the Mountain West. No final word yet from Gloria Nevarez but it still looks like the conference sticking to their belief the Aztecs resigned. Stay tuned to MWCConnection for the latest news on this and enjoy the rest of the content today on this holiday. Happy Fourth of July!

Allegedly, the Aztecs had been using Pac-12 entrance as a recruiting tool for their 2024 class. With no invitation yet, how does that make those verbally committed recruits who envisioned themselves as “the first Aztec recruiting class in the Pac-12” feel?

The Class of 2024 might not even be “the latest Aztec recruiting class of the MW”!

SDSU sent a letter to the Mountain West before the June 30 deadline saying it is staying in the conference. One problem: The Mountain West says it already left and now owes an exit fee estimated at $17 million.https://t.co/bbqiDbmIrR — Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) July 4, 2023

Hopeful tweet we’re putting in the “So you’re saying there’s a chance” category

Looks like we got an additional 2 weeks for the PAC to get the media deal done.



⚫️ @GoAztecs! pic.twitter.com/cUxTp6RmnJ — Joel (@SDSU_Alum2003) July 4, 2023

24/7’s transfer portal analyst and prospect evaluator Clint Brewster gives his list of top college QB developers and a prominent Mountain West coaching figure makes his grade.

One of the top prospects in Central California verbally commits to the Broncos.

The Rams won over some P5 schools for the verbal commitment of the 4-star receiver who is expected to come in and make an impact right away.

The 6’5” wing also had offers from Utah State and Washington State before deciding on joining the Rebels for the 2024 season.

One of Head Coach Jeff Linder’s new staff is a coach who comes from the prep school circuit. That hire reaped immediate dividends on getting the commit who will come in immediately for the 2023 season in Laramie.

