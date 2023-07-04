Hike’s Peak Episode two out now! The transfer week special!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak! In our second episode, Mike Wittmann joins us for the transfer week special! Here’s what we discussed:

The 25 most impactful transfers for the upcoming season, complete with the player’s bio and skill set. Hints below:

5 running backs 7 PAC-12 players 7 former 4-star HS recruits

Our choices for the best offensive and defensive transfer.

Why Air Force doesn’t use the transfer portal

Listen to the episode on Spotify using the link here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1Aya02YZYXYrbDxJAd4xai?si=i_oOFVsGSj6Dvy-E_A2VWA

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely!

Next week’s episode: Top 10 returning players in 2023